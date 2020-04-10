Dhvani Bhanushali's Song Psycho Saiyaan Crosses 200 Million Views On YouTube

Dhvani Bhanushali's stardom is on the rise

At just 22, Dhvani Bhanushali is setting the world stage on fire. After the resounding success of her previous tracks, her song Psycho Saiyaan from the movie Saaho has just crossed 200 million views on YouTube.

Dhvani's stardom is on the rise, apart from being a successful playback singer, Dhvani's talents as an independent artist are also gaining her legions of fans. Her singles like Vaaste, Leja Re, Na Ja Tu and her movie tracks like Dilbar, Duniyaa and Sauda Khara Khara have cemented Dhvani's status as a household name.

Psycho Saiyaan is a peppy dance number which has had people tapping their feet to since its release last year. The song which is composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi, is from the hit movie Saaho. Apart from the Hindi version of the song gaining 200 million views, even the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions have become huge hits garnering millions of views on YouTube. Even the lyrical version has gone viral racking up over 76 million views.

Dhvani's 2020 is going extremely well, and Psycho Saiyaan hitting 200 million views is just another feather in her cap. Her song Vaaste which bagged the Mirchi Music Awards Listener's Choice Independent (Indies) award of the year, also crossed more than 750 million views in the span of just one year. She also released her hit single Na Ja Tu which crossed 32 million views.

Dhvani is one of the brightest young talents in the industry today and having achieved so much at such a young age, we just can't wait to see what more she has in store for us!