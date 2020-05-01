Dhvani Bhanushali's New Single Jeetenge Hum Is A Dose Of Positivity

Dhvani Bhanushali in Jeetenge Hum.

Highlights The song has been composed by composed by DJ Chetas, Lijo George

The lyrics of the song are by Manoj Muntashir

The song will be out on Saturday

As we all know, 2020 has been a very difficult time for all and spirits are low. People are losing hope and need any form of positivity they can get. In an effort to heal people through the power of music, Dhvani Bhanushali has teamed up with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series for a new youth anthem Jeetenge Hum.

This song is much needed in our current times as it sends a positive message and encourages people to stay strong and fight against all odds, it tells us that we can get through this and that we will triumph.

T-Series presents Bhushan Kumar's Jeetenge Hum, an anthem is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. The song will be out on T-Series' YouTube channel at 12 pm on May 2, 2020.