Dhvani Bhanushali Is Trending On Apple Music Along With Shakira And Jennifer Lopez

"I grew up listening to Shakira and JLo, and to have my name alongside theirs is an absolute dream come true!' said Dhvani Bhanushali

Dhvani Bhanushali's latest song Na Ja Tu is a hit

Highlights

  • "I cannot believe it!" said the pop sensation
  • "This is surreal!" she added
  • She is now trending on Apple Music

Pop icon Dhvani Bhanushali seems to be climbing from strength to strength! Besides churning out one hit after the other, the young star has won hearts all across the country with her melodious voice, and is now trending on Apple Music, along with international music icon Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's hit song On The Floor!

Excited about the achievement, the pop sensation exclaims, 'I cannot believe it! This is surreal! I grew up listening to Shakira and JLo, and to have my name alongside theirs is an absolute dream come true!'

The young star, famous for her angelic voice and enamouring screen presence has had a series of hit songs. Her latest release, Na Ja Tu has more than 24 million views on YouTube.

