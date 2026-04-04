<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Total Collection Till April 4: Ranveer Singh's Film At Rs 1523 Crore And Counting

Dhurandhar 2 has completed its three-week run at the box office-and it is indeed unstoppable. Overseas, the film collected Rs 5.00 crore on Day 16, taking its total gross to Rs 375.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,523.58 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The Ranveer Singh-led film has maintained a strong hold across markets.

The film crossed the Rs 900 crore India nett mark on its 14th day, a benchmark previously achieved only by Pushpa 2: The Rule.

As of day 16, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 959.37 crore nett domestically, with its global gross climbing to Rs 1,492.17 crore, per Sacnilk.

The film has also overtaken Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in the North American market, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film in that territory.

On day 16, the film has recorded Rs 21.55 crore so far, showing a 17.8% jump from the previous day's Rs 18.30 crore.

The film is currently running in 13,330 screenings across India.

The day's language-wise breakup stands at Rs 20.25 crore (Hindi), Rs 0.65 crore (Telugu), Rs 0.45 crore (Tamil), Rs 0.15 crore (Kannada), and Rs 0.05 crore (Malayalam).

Background

The film opened to a historic first week, collecting Rs 674.17 crore, marking the biggest opening week for a single-language Indian film.

It sustained momentum in its second week as well, adding Rs 263.15 crore to its total.

A major boost came on day 11 (March 29), when it recorded Rs 68.10 crore in a single day, pushing its cumulative total past Rs 846 crore. Notably, this figure surpassed the lifetime collection of its predecessor,

Dhurandhar, which had earned Rs 840.20 crore over a much longer run.

With its India gross now at Rs 1,148.58 crore, Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate the box office, outpacing major blockbusters like Jawan and KGF Chapter 2 in its second-week trajectory.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, whose life is shaped by personal tragedy. Recruited by R&AW, he assumes the identity of Hamza Ali Mazari as a deep-cover operative in Karachi.