<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Crashes Past Rs 1,000 Crore At The Global Box Office In 8 Days

It's Rs 1,000 crore for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2! The Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller has delivered a massive opening week at the global box office, earning Rs 1,088 crore worldwide, as reported by Jio Studios. The film's strong performance cements its position as one of the biggest releases of the year.

Breaking Down The Numbers

According to figures shared by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film collected Rs 814 crore gross in India and Rs 274 crore from overseas markets during its first eight days in theatres. This took the total worldwide gross to Rs 1,088 crore. The film's net collection in India for the eight-day opening week stood at Rs 690 crore.

In a social media post, Jio Studios also shared the day-wise net India box office figures. The post read:

"Weekend 1: 466 Cr

Day 5: Rs 64 crore

Day 6: Rs 58 crore

Day 7: Rs 49 crore

Day 8: Rs 53 crore

India: Rs 690 crore"*

Earlier, in another post, the production house revealed the film's first four days' net box office collection. Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 145 crore on Day 1, including paid previews held on March 18. Day 2 recorded collections of Rs 88 crore, followed by Rs 117 crore on Day 3 and Rs 121 crore on Day 4. This took the film's total India net collection to Rs 466 crore within the first four days.

About Dhurandhar 2

In its review, NDTV wrote, "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

The first instalment, Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year and the biggest single-language earner. In Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh is joined by Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, all of whom reprise their roles.

Unlike the first film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.



Also Read: In Dhurandhar 2, The Revenge Was Also For Deepika Padukone From 19 Years Ago