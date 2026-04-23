<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> AI Video Gives Hamza And Yalina A Happy Ending, Internet Reacts

The ending of Dhurandhar 2 continues to spark conversations among audiences, even a month after its release.

What's Happening

In the film's closing sequence, Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza, returns to Punjab and finds himself just steps away from his family.

However, instead of reuniting with them, he chooses to stay hidden. He watches his mother and sister from a distance before quietly walking away. At the same time, he remains separated from his wife Yalina, played by Sara Arjun, who is in Pakistan with their son.

The decision to leave both sides of his life behind for his mission ultimately leaves him alone.

The absence of a traditional reunion, no emotional embrace or conversation, has become one of the most discussed aspects of the film.

Director Aditya Dhar's restrained approach has divided viewers. While some have praised the realism, others have expressed heartbreak over the lack of closure.

Recently, an AI-generated video imagining an alternate ending has gained attention online.

In this version, Hamza reunites with Yalina and embraces her, offering the emotional resolution many viewers felt was missing.

The caption read, "After huge public demand, Dhurandhar 2 makers decided to add a scene of Yalina meeting Hamza."

After huge public demand, Dhurandhar 2 makers decided to add a scene of Yalina meeting Hamza. pic.twitter.com/XtlDcICJrB — Swapna Kumar Panda (@swapnakpanda) April 22, 2026

Internet Reacts

The clip quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions from fans.

One user wrote, "It wasn't just Jassi this ending was the closure we all needed to heal." Another commented, "The best reel I have watched in a while."

Many viewers also reflected on the emotional weight of the original ending. "Aditya Dhar gave us Titanic-level trauma," one comment read, while another simply said, "This scene made me cry." Others added, "Really needed this."

Adding a touch of humour, one user joked, "The type of content my father pays my internet bills for."

About Dhurandhar 2

Beyond the discussions around its ending, Dhurandhar 2 has also achieved major box office success.

The film has earned Rs 1,758.96 crore worldwide, taking the total earnings of the franchise to Rs 3,019.35 crore.

This milestone makes it the first Indian film franchise to cross the Rs 3,000 crore mark.

For comparison, the Baahubali franchise has collected Rs 2,438 crore, while Pushpa stands at Rs 2,092.20 crore.

The film has also become the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from Gulf countries or China.

With its current momentum, Dhurandhar 2 is now aiming to surpass Pushpa 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film (nett).

The film, featuring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprising their roles, was released in theatres on March 19.