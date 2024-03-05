Dheeraj Dhoopar Reveals If He'll Ever Switch To Bollywood: 'Whatever I Am Today Is Because Of TV'

Dheeraj Dhoopar shared this image. (courtesy: dheerajdhoopar)

Dheeraj Dhoopar has made a return to TV with his new show titled Rabb Se Hai Dua, which explores the theme of polygamy within the Muslim community. After his successful stint on Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar takes on the role of Subhaan Siddiqui, aiming to carve a place in the audience's hearts once again. In an interview with Indianexpress.com, he expressed his desire for his character to surpass the popularity of his previous role as Karan Luthra. He also spoke about his decision to stay in the television industry rather than pursue Bollywood. Dheeraj shared, “All TV actors have a wish to come on the big screen, I also do, but I will not switch mediums just for the sake of it. If I get something as good as what I do on TV, then I might take it up. Whatever I am today is because of TV and I respect that. I did a web show that became a superhit, but I also did TV simultaneously. Now I am shooting for Tatlubaaz 2 while I am working on this show. I want to create that kind of space for me where I am working on all mediums simultaneously.”

Following his abrupt departure from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa last year due to a knee injury, Dheeraj Dhoopar's subsequent roles on Sherdill Shergill and Saubhagyawati Bhava were short-lived. Reflecting on the setbacks, Dheeraj Dhoopar discussed the challenges of pleasing today's audience, citing the short-lived nature of his previous shows due to low viewership. He acknowledged the evolving media landscape, where social media and OTT platforms influence audience preferences and attention spans. He explained, “We didn't get good numbers for both the shows. Sherdill Shergill was a very new-age concept. Everybody was excited, but it didn't work. The audience couldn't understand a single mother concept. I was very excited to play a grey character in Saubhagyawati Bhava, but we didn't get the numbers so they had to pull the plug.”

Addressing the evolving landscape of audience preferences, Dheeraj noted, “Today, it is very difficult to please the audience. 10 to 12 years ago, social media was not so strong, and there were no OTT platforms, but now the audience is very aware. They watch international content, and after watching shows like that, why would they want to see something that is average? I am talking about all shows in general."