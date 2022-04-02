Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar And Wife Vinny Arora Announce Pregnancy

Dheeraj and Vinny announce pregnancy (Courtesy: dheerajdhoopar)

Highlights Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are expecting their first child

They announced the happy news today

Vinny is due in August 2022

Congratulations are in order as Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora are expecting their first child. They shared dreamy photos and announced the happy news. Dheeraj and Vinny wrote, "We're expecting, a tiny miracle. August 2022," followed by a black heart emoji. In the first photo, Vinny and Dheeraj are sharing a sweet lip lock and the mom-to-be is holding pictures of her sonography. In the second photo, Dheeraj is holding Vinny from the back and they are posing for the camera. Several celebrities wished the couple. Mohit Malik wrote, "Great news ...Loads of love." "Congratulations," wrote Keerti Kelkar.

Ruslaan Mumtaz commented, "Wow, great news guys. Loads of love. congratulations." Ridhi Dogra wrote, "Yippeeeeeee!! Loveeee youuuu both Sorry threeeeee." Kishwer Merchantt wrote, "I had a feeling, don't know why .. congratulations. same month btw." "Congratulations guys. God blesss u guys with all the happiness," commented Suyash Rai. Dheeraj Dhoopar's Kundali Bhagya's co-star Shraddha Arya wrote, "Wowwwww Yayyyy!!! Such Happy News!!! Congratulations!! And God Bless!!!"

Check out Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora's pregnancy news:

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009 and fell in love. They dated for seven years before getting married in 2016. And now, after seven years of their marriage, Dheeraj and Vinny are expecting their first child in August 2022.

On the work front, Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Kundali Bhagya, opposite Shraddha Arya. He plays Karan Luthra. Vinny Arora has been a part of shows like Kuchh Is Tara, Aathvaan Vachan, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar.