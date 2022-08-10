Kundali Bhagya Star Dheeraj Dhoopar And Wife Vinny Arora Welcome Baby Boy

Dheeraj Dhoopar with Vinny Arora. (courtesy: dheerajdhoopar)

Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora welcomed a baby boy on August 10. The couple announced the news today morning with an Instagram post that read: "We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10-08-2022. Proud parents Vinny & Dheeraj." In the caption, the Kundali Bhagya actor wrote: It's a BOY!" and added the hashtag #babydhoopar. Vinny replied to the post with the comment: "All of God's grace in one tiny face." The TV couple, who married in 2016, have yet to announce the name of their newborn.

Many celebrities including Riddhima Pandit, Tina Dutta, Adaa Khan and others congratulated the couple in the comment section. Along with the post, Dheeraj also attached a beautiful image of the duo in black and white with Vinny showing her baby bump in a black dress.

Take a look at Dheeraj's post below:



Both Dheeraj and Vinny have been updating their fans about their journey on social media. Last month, they posed for a photoshoot. Sharing the pictures, the Kasturi actress wrote: "The butterflies you gave me turned into tiny kicks."

Vinny shared another picture from a photoshoot in which Dheeraj cradles her baby bump. "Can't wait to meet this lil person that is half me & half you," the caption read.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is best known for starring in Indian soaps such as Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya. He has also worked in the serials Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Sohaagi Sindoor and Sherdil Shergill.

Vinny Arora, too, has worked in several TV serials such as Kuchh Is Tara, Fear Files, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar and Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. She was last seen in Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardani.