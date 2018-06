Dharmendra's Throwback Pic With Dilip Kumar Is A Ramzan Treat For Fans

A throwback picture of Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Earlier Dharmendra revealed he wanted to be like Dilip Kumar Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar co-starred in Anokha Milan Dharmendra's upcoming film is Yamla Pagla Deeewana 3

Dharmendra has a treasure trove of throwback pictures and he shared one on Tuesday, featuring hisco-star Dilip Kumar. The photo shows Dharmendra helping Dilip Kumar end his Roza fast during Ramzan. However, Dharmendra did not share the time frame of the photo. "," Dharmendra captioned the photo. Dilip Kumar was born Muhammad Yusuf Khan and he was rechristened by Bombay Talkies' Devika Rani, who launched him in(1944). Eight months ago, Dharmendra had shared an old picture of himself and mentioned in the caption that there was time when he wondered if he could ever be Dilip Kumar. But first, take a look at Dharmendra's Tuesday post:Dharmendra debuted in Bollywood when Dilip Kumar was at the peak of his career. Dharmendra's first filmreleased in the same year as Dilip's iconic filmHere's the aforementioned post about Dharmendra's Bollywood aspirations: When Dharmendra set foot in Bollywood in 1960, Dilip Kumar was an established actor with films such asandon his resume. Their only film together, titled, featured Dilip Kumar in a cameo role.More than five decades later, Dharmendra is an important part of Indian cinema's evolution. He has made popular films likeandamong many others. Dharmendra is currently filming Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.