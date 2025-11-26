Dharmendra's <i>Mera Gaon Mera Desh</i> Co-Star Asha Parekh Meets The Deols To Offer Her Condolences

Veteran actress Asha Parekh arrived at the Deol family residence today, November 26, to pay her respects following the death of legendary actor Dharmendra. The screen icon, who shared some of her most memorable films with Dharmendra during the 1960s and 1970s, was seen meeting the bereaved family and offering her condolences.

Asha Parekh and Dharmendra formed one of Hindi cinema's most cherished on-screen pairings, delivering several successful films across romance, drama, and action.

Their collaborations in classics such as Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), Shikar (1968), Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), and Samadhi (1972) remain widely celebrated for the chemistry they brought to the screen.

Throughout November 25, a steady stream of colleagues and friends from the industry made their way to the late actor's residence to support the family. Hrithik Roshan and his father, filmmaker-actor Rakesh Roshan, visited in the evening.

Earlier in the afternoon, Ajay Devgn was photographed entering the residence to offer his condolences. Filmmaker Farah Khan, Ahaan Panday, Jackky Bhagnani, and Rakul Preet Singh were also among those who arrived to pay their respects.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen meeting the family as well. Earlier in the day, Saif Ali Khan visited with Kunal Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, followed by actor Chunky Panday and his daughter, Ananya Panday.

Dharmendra died on November 24 at the age of 89 in his Mumbai residence.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn To Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood Stars Offer Condolences To The Deol Family After Dharmendra's Death