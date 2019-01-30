Dharmendra Thanks Fans For 'Loving' Birthday Wishes For Son Bobby Deol With This Throwback Pic

Dharmendra with son Bobby Deol (Image courtesy aapkadharam)

On Wednesday, Dharmendra thanked his fans and followers on Twitter for wishing his son Bobby Deol on his 50th birthday. The veteran actor shared a million dollar picture to thank his fans which features himself and Bobby Deol from when they was very, very young. The monochrome photo is from one of Dharmendra's outdoor shooting locations. The candid picture features little Bobby Deol playing by the riverside with his father. "Love you all for your loving wishes for my son Bob on his 50th birthday. You have touched my emotions. Bob and me (outdoor location, I am holding his milk bottle). Once again love you all," Dharmendra tweeted.

Take a look at the picture here:

LOVE YOU ALL, FOR YOUR LOVING WISHES FOR MY BOB ON HIS 50th https://t.co/iehMfMnrt5 HAVE TOUCHED MY EMOTIONS. Bob and me (outdoor location, I am holding his milk bottle) ONCE AGAIN LOVE YOU ALL. pic.twitter.com/0DZ0NLtvzg — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 30, 2019

On Bobby Deol's birthday, Dharmendra had wished his son with a heartfelt note on Twitter. "My Bob is 50, look at his smiling innocent face, it tells something else. Happy birthday, Bob. Love you. Be happy healthy and strong," Dharmendra wrote.

MY BOB IS FIFTY , LOOK AT HIS SMILING INNOCENT FACE, IT TELLS SOMETHING ELSE. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOB, LOVE YOU. BE HAPPY HEALTHY AND STRONG. pic.twitter.com/xoTygDksSY — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 27, 2019

Bobby Deol, who celebrated his 50th birthday on Sunday, hosted a party at his residence to celebrate the special day. Ajay Devgn, Arbaaz Khan, Saqib Saleem, brothers Rahul and Mukul Dev, Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta and several other celebrities were part of the birthday bash.

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which tanked at the box office. The film also featured his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. As of now, the actor has not announced any project.

Bobby Deol is gearing up for the release of his next film Housefull 4, which stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh and others.