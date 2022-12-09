What Dharmendra's 87th Birthday Celebrations Looked Like

Dharmendra shared this image. (courtesy: aapkadharam)

Legendary actor Dharmendra celebrated his 87th birthday on December 8. On the occasion, he received a lot of love from his family, friends and fans on social media. Now, Dharmendra has also shared an image of him cutting a cake. The actor is dressed in a grey shirt, white pants and a cap. In the caption, he wrote, “Ji jaan se shukraguzar hoon. Aapke pyaar aapki duaon ke liye ( I am eternally grateful. For all your love and prayers).” Fans have replied to the post with heart emojis. Replying to the post, Dharmendra's daughter, actress Esha Deol said, “Love you, papa.”

On his birthday, Dharmendra received a special wish from his wife, veteran actress Hema Malini on social media. She dropped two lovely pictures and wrote, "Praying for dear Dharam ji's good health on his birthday today. Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life."

Esha Deol also shared pictures with her father on his birthday. In the first image, Esha is seen posing with Dharmendra, while in the second, they are accompanied by Esha's sister Ahana Deol. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday papa. I pray for you to always be healthy and happy. Because of you we are.....you are our pillar of strength. Always the strongest. We simply just love and adore you. Love you," followed by a heart emoticon.

Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol too wished his father on social media. Sharing an image in which he is seen with brother Sunny Deol's elder son Karan Deol. In the caption, he said: "So blessed to be your son and grandson. Happy birthday, Bade Papa Dharmendra. Happy Birthday."

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.