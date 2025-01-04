Dhanashree Verma And Yuzvendra Chahal Delete All Pics, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram Amid Divorce Rumours

Actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma and her cricketer-husband Yuzvendra Chahal have been in the news recently due to rumours about troubles in their marriage. Amid the rumours, the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The Indian cricketer also deleted all the pictures with Dhanashree. Meanwhile, Dhanashree has unfollowed Yuzvendra but hasn't deleted any pictures with him.

Sources close to the couple told Times Of India confirmed that the divorce rumours are true. "The divorce is inevitable, and it's only a matter of time before it becomes official. The exact reasons for their separation are not known yet, but it's clear that the couple has decided to move on with their lives separately," they said.

ICYDK, the divorce rumours started gaining traction in 2023 after Dhanashree dropped 'Chahal' from her name on Instagram. This change came a day after Yuzvendra shared a cryptic Instagram story that read, "New life loading."

At that time, Yuzvendra posted a note dismissing the divorce rumours and asked his fans not to believe in or spread rumours about his relationship with Dhanashree.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal married on December 11, 2020. Opening up about their love story on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, the choreographer said, "During the lockdown no matches were happening and all the cricketers were sitting at home and getting frustrated. During that time Yuzi decided one fine day that he wants to learn dance. He had seen my dance videos on social media and back in the day, I used to teach dance and he approached me to be my student. I agreed to teach him."