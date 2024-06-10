Viral: Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh And Dhanashree In A Blockbuster Frame After India's Win In T20 World Cup

Dhanashree Chahal shared this photo. (courtesy: DhanashreeChahal)

Anushka Sharma couldn't be happier as India beat Pakistan by 6 runs in a T20 World Cup match in New York on Sunday. A picture from the stadium went viral in which Anushka Sharma can be seen posing with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh and Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree and others in the stands. The picture was shared by Dhanashree on Instagram. In the picture shared, the ladies can be seen sporting their big smiles after India's narrow win against Pakistan. Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a striped shirt with denims. Let's have a quick look at the comments section. A user wrote, "Family." Another user wrote, "India win respect." Another comment read, "Just believe in blue." Dhanashree wrote in the caption, "Hum jeet gaye( we have won the match)." Take a look at the picture:

Whenever, Anushka Sharma is in the stands, the camera loves to zoom in on her expressions. As Virat Kohli got out early in the match, initially Anushka Sharma looked upset. But as soon as India beat Pakistan, her sadness turned into a broad smile. Videos and photos of Anushka Sharma from the stadium are crazy viral now. Take a look:

Finally PKMKB forever @Jaspritbumrah93 u saved humanity man csk clowns jisko tum support krdo woh kaise jeetega Anushka Sharma supports virat kohli in stands Permanent ❣️✨ #AnushkaSharma#ViratKohli#INDvsPAK#INDIAWINSpic.twitter.com/cWWV6lE8VI — viratxsridha (@sweetsridha) June 9, 2024

Ahead of the match, Virat and Anushka Sharma enjoyed a romantic stroll on the streets of New York. Virat Kohli was joined by the usual suspects - actor-wife Anushka Sharma and their kids - Vamika and Akaay. A video of the couple strolling the streets of NYC has been doing the rounds on the Internet. In the picture, Anushka and Virat are dressed in their casual best. Take a look:

Last week, Virat Kohli jetted off to New York for the T20 World Cup 2024. The family of four was spotted at the Mumbai airport. While Anushka didn't pose for the cameras, Virat stopped and posed for the lensmen stationed there. He also asked the shutterbugs not to capture the actress as she was with the kids. The cricketer sported a white t-shirt teamed with a beige shirt and denims. Take a look:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay. Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, a film which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.