<i>Dhadkan</i> Led By Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, And Shilpa Shetty To Re-Release On This Date

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Dhadkan, a romantic classic, originally released on August 11, 2000. The film stars Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Mahima Chaudhry. The plot explores love, heartbreak, and emotional complexities among characters.

Dhadkan is a timeless romantic classic which had released in theatres, more than two decades ago, on August 11, 2000.

It was led by Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Mahima Chaudhry. The film also had Sharmila Tagore, Parmeet Sethi, Kiran Kumar, Sushma Seth, and Manjeet Kullar in key roles.

The film is all set to now re-released in theatres on May 23, 2025. It will be hitting selected big screens in India, in a digitally remastered format, promising to offer better picture and sound quality.

The film was directed by Dharmesh Darshan. The plot revolves around themes of love, heartbreak, and emotional complexities. Shilpa Shetty essayed the character of Anjali, who is torn between her love for Dev (Suniel Shetty), and her loyalty towards her husband, Ram (Akshay Kumar).

Back in the day, the music album of the film had also struck a chord with the audience, as did the memorable performances and a dramatic storyline.

Dhadkan promises to bring back a wave of nostalgia among fans of the early 2000s Bollywood. As movie buffs miss core romantic films in Bollywood these days, Dhadkan will be a refreshing watch in theatres, once again.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty is currently gearing up for the release of Kesari Veer. Akshay Kumar's last release was Kesari Chapter 2 with R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. He is now gearing up for Housefull 5 with an ensemble cast.