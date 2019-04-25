Details Of Kareena Kapoor's Role in Irrfan Khan's Comeback Film Angrezi Medium

This is Kareena Kapoor's first film with Irrfan Khan. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Irrfan Khan, who battled cancer for almost a year, started filming Angrezi Medium last month and now, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh actress Kareena Kapoor will start filming the Homi Adajania-directed movie in June. Kareena Kapoor plays the role of a cop in the film produced by Dinesh Vijan. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "It's official... Kareena Kapoor in Angrezi Medium... She plays a cop in the film directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Angrezi Medium will be filmed in London this June." Before this official announcement, actress Radhika Madan, who plays Irrfan's onscreen daughter in Angrezi Medium, hinted about Kareena's casting in the film by using her name in the hastag of a post from the sets of the film.

Before shifting her focus to Angrezi Medium, Kareena Kapoor will complete filming Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film on surrogacy is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Raj Mehta. Kareena Kapoor has also signed up for Takht, which will be directed by Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Angrezi Medium, which is Irrfan Khan's first film after completing his treatment of neuroendocrine tumour, went on floors last month. Before he started filming, Irrfan wrote an emotional note for his fans, a part of which read: "Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning we forget how much it means to be loved... In our vulnerability we are reminded... I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support... I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart."

Angrezi Medium also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Pankaj Tripathi.

