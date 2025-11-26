<i>Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle</i> Enters Oscars 2026 Race After Record-Breaking Box Office Success

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle went on to shatter box office records across the globe, marking a major milestone in how the genre has contributed to pop culture. The film has now achieved another feat, having successfully fulfilled the criteria for the Oscars 2026. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle is now eligible for consideration in the Best Animated Feature category.

The Haruo Sotozaki directorial has made a significant impact, joining a list of 30 eligible titles. The final nominations will be announced on January 22, 2026.

What To Expect

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has officially qualified to be voted on by Academy members. The film faces stiff competition at the Oscars from other major animation studios.

Every film that qualifies based on eligibility will be viewed and voted for by Academy members representing the Animation Branch, alongside interested voters. Final nominations typically include five films in this category and are announced in January.

Background

Haruo Sotozaki's Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle delivered an impressive opening, earning Rs 13 crore on its first day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Compared to other anime films released in India in recent years, Infinity Castle had clearly made its mark. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ran in theatres for just four days and collected Rs 4.85 crore, while Suzume did not even reach the Rs 1 crore mark.

Both of these films were global successes in 2022 and 2023 but could not make a similar impact in India. Infinity Castle broke into a market that had remained relatively dormant for years. The growing anime fanbase in India, nurtured during the lockdown, played a major role in this rise.

Interestingly, even James Gunn's Superman could not match these figures, earning only Rs 7.25 crore on its first day in India.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle directed by Haruo Sotozaki, features the original Japanese voice cast, including Natsuki Hanae, Takahiro Sakurai, Saori Hayami, Akira Ashida, and Hiro Shimono. It was released in India, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom on September 12, 2025, following its premiere in Japan on July 18, 2025.