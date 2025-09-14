<i>Demon Slayer Infinity Castle</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Anime Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

The Japanese animated dark fantasy action film Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is holding steady at the Indian box office, showing strong performance on the second day as well.

What's Happening

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 13 crore on its opening day and matched the same figure on Day 2, taking its total box office collection to Rs 26 crore.

On Saturday, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 47.75% in Japanese (2D). The breakdown stood at 41.58% for morning shows, 53.58% for afternoon shows, 48.08% for evening shows, and 48.08% for night shows.

In comparison, the film registered 38.19% occupancy in English and 21.60% in Hindi on the same day.

Background

Compared to other anime films released in India over the past few years, Infinity Castle has clearly made a mark. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ran in theatres for just four days and collected Rs 4.85 crore, while Suzume did not even reach the Rs 1 crore mark.

Both of these films were global successes in 2022 and 2023, but couldn't make a similar impact in India. Infinity Castle broke into a market that had remained relatively dormant for years. The growing anime fanbase in India, nurtured during the lockdown, played a major role in this rise.

Interestingly, even James Gunn's Superman couldn't match these numbers, earning only Rs 7.25 crore on its first day in India.

The film, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, features the original Japanese voice cast, including Natsuki Hanae, Takahiro Sakurai, Saori Hayami, Akira Ashida, and Hiro Shimono.