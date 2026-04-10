Delnaaz Irani Opens Up About "Messy" Divorce From Rajeev Paul: "Never Got Any Alimony"

Actor Delnaaz Irani has spoken about her divorce from actor Rajeev Paul, recalling the emotional challenges she faced during that time.

What's Happening

In a recent appearance on The Male Feminist, she shared that the relationship had ended much before the divorce was publicly announced in 2010.

She said that while discussions had taken place between the two, the situation gradually worsened.

She said, "Many discussions happened between us as a couple about what's not working. But in a relationship, people take each other for granted, and probably that happened with me. My partner kept taking me for granted, probably he did not realise that the matter was going to turn serious."

She added, "There was nothing like divorce in my dictionary. From where I come, a middle-class, Parsi family, my parents were together for so many years, even my nana-nani. We were never exposed to that concept, despite being open-minded and liberal. That does not mean that we would take divorce lightly. The emotional turmoil was a struggle for the longest time."

Chose Not To Seek Alimony

Delnaaz revealed that she did not seek alimony during the separation, explaining that she wanted to prioritise her peace of mind over a prolonged legal battle.

"I never got anything. The divorce was messy because one person wanted it and the other did not. I chose my peace over everything. You have to pick up the broken pieces and live life again," she said.

Personal Loss During The Same Period

The actor also shared that she chose not to involve her parents in her personal struggles. Around the same time, her family was dealing with a major loss, as her father suffered a heart attack in 2010 and passed away in 2011.

A Look Back At Their Relationship

Delnaaz Irani and Rajeev Paul were married for over a decade. The two met on the sets of Parivartan in 1993 and married in 1998. They separated in 2010, with their divorce being finalised in 2012.

Shortly after their divorce, both appeared on Bigg Boss 6.