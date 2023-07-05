Deepika Padukone's New Instagram Post Prompted This Response From Husband Ranveer Singh

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram entry is the answer to a hot summer day. Yes, you guessed it right. The Pathaan star treated her Instagram family on Wednesday evening to some colourful pictures of ice cream wrapped between two wafers. In the picture, we can see two pairs of hands holding different flavours of ice cream and truth be told it is an absolute delight to the eyes. While the post made many social media users nostalgic, it also triggered a response from none other than her husband Ranveer Singh, who simply wrote, "Oh Ohh."

Take a look at the post here:

A few days ago, the actress got the Internet thinking hard after she posted a picture of herself in a yoga pose and asked her followers to guess the pose. On International Yoga Day, the actress shared an image of herself performing a rather complex pose, showing off her healthy, toned body. In the caption, Deepika Padukone quizzed her fans, “How many of you know what this asana is called? #worldyogaday.” In response, Alia Bhatt was one of the first to share her answer. She wrote, “Puppy pose [nerd face emoji].” While Alia Bhatt may just win the prize for the right guess, Gulshan Devaiah surely gets our vote for the funniest answer. The actor cheekily replied, “Nice wallpaper,” looking past gorgeous Deepika Padukone and her yoga pose.

The funny comments didn't end there. Content creator RJ Abhinav wrote, “Is it ‘slippers hang under the bed' easy?” Actor Freddy Daruwala joked, “Looking for a lost earring under the cupboard pose!”

That's not all. Actor Karanvir Bohra spoke for all of us when he said, “Ok...you officially killed it.”

Take a look at the post here:

Last month, Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh made headlines for their glamorous appearance at the wedding of Karan Deol, actor Sunny Deol's son. The two were seen grooving to a performance by legendary singer Sonu Nigam.

Take a look at the duo having a blast at the wedding:

Ranveer and Deepika enjoying Sonu Nigam's performance at Karan Deol's wedding reception 😍❤️😍❤️ #deepveerpic.twitter.com/3JH6gNW8Yf — DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) June 18, 2023

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.