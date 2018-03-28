Deepika Padukone's 'Depression Perceived As A Luxury' Comment Aimed At Salman Khan? Twitter Thinks It Is

Highlights
- I think it is very important to break that myth: Deepika
- "Salman can learn a thing or two from Deepika," read one comment
- Internet users were also initially upset when Salman made the statement
Earlier this week, Pinkvilla quoted Deepika Padukone as saying: "I want to clarify that it can happen to anybody from any field, irrespective of their socio-economic background. Depression is sometimes perceived as a luxury. People think that those who have too much time or money get into depression. I think it is very important to break that myth." Deepika's statement went viral and a section of Twitter backed the actress, saying, "Thank you, Deepika... Depression is definitely not a luxury." Another comment read: "Salman and his fans can learn a thing or two from Deepika." One Twitter user said: "Isko (Salman Khan) depression ka matlab bhi nahi pata hoga."
Salmon and his fans can learn a thing or two from Deepika.— Bagwati (@snoopiku) March 26, 2018
Ye th hai hi psycho....isko depression ka matlab bhi nahi pata hoga..— FANNE KHAN (@Zoina07) March 27, 2018
"Salman Khan can't afford the luxury of being depressed." Last time I check it was a mental illness not a luxury. So now mental illness is considered luxury? Does he even think before making such statements!— Paulomi (@iipaulomi) February 24, 2018
can you believe salman khan said that depression is a luxury that he can not afford and y'all will find a to say "but he's a mega super star", depression is not a joke, it's a serious illness and this man makes a joke of it? I can't pic.twitter.com/pPG1NwMstK— bollywood (@bollyxpics) February 24, 2018
Salman Khan is currently filming Race 3 and he also has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat up his sleeve. Deepika Padukone was last seen in "Padmaavat."