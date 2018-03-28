Deepika Padukone's 'Depression Perceived As A Luxury' Comment Aimed At Salman Khan? Twitter Thinks It Is

Salman Khan said he "can't afford that luxury of being depressed"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 28, 2018 10:36 IST
22 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Deepika Padukone's 'Depression Perceived As A Luxury' Comment Aimed At Salman Khan? Twitter Thinks It Is

Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. I think it is very important to break that myth: Deepika
  2. "Salman can learn a thing or two from Deepika," read one comment
  3. Internet users were also initially upset when Salman made the statement
Deepika Padukone has opened up about her battle with depression on countless occasions and the 32-year-old actress has always emphasised on the need to 'break certain myths' around mental illness. One such myth is that "depression is sometimes perceived as luxury," she said at an event in New Delhi. The last time the words 'depression' and 'luxury' were used in the same sentence was by Salman Khan. In February, the 52-year-old actor had said: "I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can't afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me." The statement 'worked against' him - but more about that later.

Earlier this week, Pinkvilla quoted Deepika Padukone as saying: "I want to clarify that it can happen to anybody from any field, irrespective of their socio-economic background. Depression is sometimes perceived as a luxury. People think that those who have too much time or money get into depression. I think it is very important to break that myth." Deepika's statement went viral and a section of Twitter backed the actress, saying, "Thank you, Deepika... Depression is definitely not a luxury." Another comment read: "Salman and his fans can learn a thing or two from Deepika." One Twitter user said: "Isko (Salman Khan) depression ka matlab bhi nahi pata hoga."
 
 

Comments
The Internet was not impressed with Salman Khan for assuming depression is 'luxury.' "Last time I checked, it was a mental illness not a luxury," a tweet read. "Depression is not a joke, it's a serious illness and this man makes a joke of it," wrote another angry Twitter user.
 
 

Salman Khan is currently filming Race 3 and he also has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat up his sleeve. Deepika Padukone was last seen in "Padmaavat."

Trending

deepika padukonesalman khandepression deepika padukone

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesAkash AmbaniDiabetesHIV & AIDSAmit ShahPNR StatusMayawatiCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train Status

................................ Advertisement ................................