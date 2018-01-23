Deepika Padukone Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Padmaavat Release

Actress Deepika Padukone was photographed outside Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Tuesday, two days before the release of her much-awaited film Padmaavat. The 31-year-old actress, dressed in a simple white suit, navigated her way to the temple amid high security and media presence. Deepika's Padmaavat, earlier titled Padmavati, has featured in headlines for the ongoing protests against the film's release which has been delayed by over a month. The film was cleared for release by the Central Board of Film certification in December but several states imposed a ban on its release. Last week, the Supreme Court stayed the ban giving Padmaavat a green signal for nationwide release.
Highlights
- Deepika's Padmaavat releases on January 25
- Padmaavat's release has been delayed by over a month
- Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor also feature in the film
Take a look at Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak Temple:
#WATCH Deepika Padukone leaves from Siddhivinayak temple amid high security #Padmaavatpic.twitter.com/3TgL0ePRAd— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2018
Mumbai: Deepika Padukone visits Siddhivinayak temple ahead of release of #Padmaavatpic.twitter.com/cbQ4U2jz2A— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2018
Rajput Karni Sena-led several fringe outfits protested against the film's release almost all of 2016 alleging misrepresentation of historical facts. They've alleged that the film distorts facts which project Queen Padmini of Chittor in an undignified manner. However, the Supreme Court has snubbed all petitions and passed the order for the film's pan-India release.
Commentspostponing the release date of his film to February 9. "It is essential for them to release the film at this time, their stakes are higher than mine," Akshay had said during a press conference.
Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.