Deepika Padukone Unwell After 'Too Much Fun At Best Friend's Wedding'

Deepika Padukone says she had too much fun over the weekend at a friend's wedding in Bengaluru, the result of which is that she's now unwell. The 33-year-old actress shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story hinting she's down with fever after a fun-filled weekend in Bengaluru. "When you have too much fun at your best friend's wedding," Deepika captioned the post, in which she also added a thermometer sticker. Deepika attended the wedding of Urvashi Keswani (co-founder of La Vie) with her sister Anisha Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh. Fan clubs gathered pictures and videos from various social media accounts summing up all the fun Deepika, Ranveer and Anisha had over the weekend but more on that later.

Here's Deepika Padukone's post giving a health update:

Back to Urvashi Keswani's wedding in Bengaluru - Deepika Padukone arrived in time to attemd the mehendi ceremony while Ranveer Singh joined her at the sangeet function, where he rapped songs from Gully Boy and entertained the wedding guests. Videos of Deepika and Ranveer dancing to Bollywood tracks are also all over social media. On Sunday, Urvashi Keswani got married in traditional south Indian style. Deepika wore an ivory kanjeevaram saree and she finished out her look with a traditional gajra in hair and festooned with a spectacular choker.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is looking forward to the release of Chhapaak in January. The Meghna Gulzar-directed movie is her first film as producer and it is inspired by the life of Laxmi Agarwal, who campaigned against the free sale of acid after surviving an almost lethal acid attack.

