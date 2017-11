Deepika Padukone Trolled For Pics With Ranbir Kapoor's Cousins. What's Wrong, Internet?

Highlights Aadar and Armaan Jain attended Deepika's Padmavati party Aadar and Armaan are Ranbir's aunt Reema Jain's sons Deepika was trolled for 'looking drunk' in a picture

Thank you for a blurry evening, love you always!! @deepikapadukone #aboutlastnight A post shared by Aadar Jain (@aadarjain) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:43am PST

About last night! Thank you @deepikapadukone A post shared by Armaan Jain (@therealarmaanjain) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:16am PST

Thank you my dearest @deepikapadukone for a fun chilled evening #allaboutlastnight #fabulous @ranveersingh and #gorgeous @deepikapadukone #funtimes #laughter #positivity always @mmalhotraworld A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

#allaboutlastnight @deepikapadukone cool home #funnight with my favourite @bachchan @aslisona @s1dofficial #juno all of us Posers A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Nov 5, 2017 at 12:42am PDT

The young ones! The star one and the me! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 5, 2017 at 12:01am PDT

Deepika Padukone got pictures clicked with Ranbir Kapoor's cousins Armaan and Adaar Jain at the Padmavati trailer success party . Internet, however, finds the actress 'despo,' 'cheap' and 'drunk'. She was trolled after Aadar Jain (of) posted a picture with her and one Instagram user commented: "Still despo for RK, deepi, get self-respect." Another Instagram user added: "Didn't like it at all..it looks vulgar to me." Aadar's brother Armaan, who starred in 2014's, shared another picture and this time the social media users trolled Deepika for looking 'drunk.' Words like "She is totally drunk and looking so weird" were posted in the comments feed of the picture.Here are the aforementioned pictures from Deepika Padukone's party:Aadar and Armaan Jain are sons of Ranbir Kapoor's aunt Reema Jain (Rishi Kapoor's sister). And of course, everyone knows that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone dated a long time ago. Post their break-up, Ranbir and Deepika have made two films -and- together.Deepika Padukone hosted a party over the weekend to celebrate the success of the trailer of. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Athiya Shetty and Manish Malhotra were in attendance. Several inside pictures made its way to the social media on Sunday.Here are some more moments from Deepika's party:is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it also stars Shahid Kapoor in lead role. The film is expected to hit the screens on December 1.