Deepika Padukone To Host Star-Studded Party To Celebrate Padmavati's Trailer Success Deepika Padukone will throw a star-studded party on Saturday evening to celebrate Padmavati, her upcoming film's trailer success

Deepika Padukone in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Ranveer, Shahid, Sanjay Leela Bhansali are invited for the party SRK, Gauri, Alia are also on the guest list The party will be held at Deepika's Mumbai residence Padmavati, her upcoming film's trailer success, reports mid-day. Padmavati co-star Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ittefaq producer Kapil Chopra and director Abhay Chopra have been invited for the big bash.







"Whoever Deepika has met in the last few weeks, including Alia, has been complimenting her on the trailer and the song, Ghoomar. Even at SRK's bash, the constant chatter was around how she needs to celebrate the film," a source told mid-day. Ghoomar, the first song from Padmavati, was unveiled a couple of weeks ago, and soon became an instant hit.







Alia, in a podcast said, "Deepika as Padmavati was just so fabulous and she just looked so fabulous and I know I can never look like that or act like that. She just looks like a queen." Soon, Deepika responded in kind and wrote a letter to Alia, mentioning that she's her biggest fan.



Dear Alia,



Highway mein tum bina makeup ki bhi khoobsurat lagi,



Lekin road par bitaye woh 52 mushkil din, kissi ko nazar nahi aaye,



Alia tum ho sabse chotti, par mehnat karne mein sabse badi.



Your biggest fan,



Deepika



Both the stars were also present at Shah Rukh Khan's grand birthday bash that was held in Alibaug. SRK turned 52 on November 2.

Girl zone! #alibaugdiaries @deepikapadukone @aliaabhatt A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 1, 2017 at 6:55am PDT



Meanwhile, Padmavati, is likely to skip the party as he is out of town.



Deepika stars as Rani Padmini of Chittor in Padmavati while Shahid plays Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer features as Alauddin Khilji.



Padmavati releases on December 1.



