Deepika Padukone Takes Sides In Abhishek Vs Aishwarya Bachchan Over Broccoli

Here, this is how she responded to Abhishek's rhetorical question.
Mmeeeee!!!https://t.co/l1WORfXfyk— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) May 30, 2018
Here's what Abhishek had tweeted:
Why?? Why would anybody do such a thing? WHY??— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 28, 2018
I mean.... Who even likes broccoli?!?! https://t.co/RkMPGEooPM
Deepika clearly signed up for Team Aishwarya and we say this because within just a few hours after Abhishek posted the tweet complaining about broccoli, Aishwarya served him a bowl of quinoa salad with broccoli in it. Making a reference to Murphy's Law, this is how Abhishek followed up his previous tweet: "Talk about Murphys Law. Guess the Mrs read my last post." LOL.
Talk about #MurphysLaw— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 28, 2018
Guess the Mrs. read my last post. pic.twitter.com/sj7YXpVqO3
Deepika Padukone, who has a reputation for being a fitness enthusiast, is also a fan of guilty pleasures, like all of us. There's proof of it on her Instagram.
#MondayMotivation at its best with @deepikapadukone doing the #SwanDive on the #Reformer. This exercise strengthens the back muscles, challenges the core and activates the glutes. #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #YasminsBodyImage #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #Pilates #PilatesMasterInstructor #PilatesIndia #BalancedBody #CelebrityTrainer #DeepikaPadukone #fitnessgoals #bosu
Who says #Motivation only happens on #Monday!!!!!! @deepikapadukone can motivate you anyday raising the bar to her own #fitnessgoals constantly. Watch her do the #FerrisWheel on the #Trapeze effortlessly. #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #YasminsBodyImage #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #Pilates #PilatesMasterInstructor #PilatesIndia #BalancedBody #CelebrityTrainer #Cadillac #DeepikaPadukone
On the work front, bhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap-directed Manmarziyaan, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Deepika Padukone has a film with Irrfan Khan in the pipeline, the shooting of which has been delayed due to Irrfan's health.