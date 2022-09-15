Deepika Padukone Shares A Cryptic Post, Says 'Nobody Fixing Their Souls'

Deepika Padukone shared this picture. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone has treated her Insta family to stunning pictures, but what grabbed our attention was the last slide in the post. The actress shared a cryptic message that read, "Everybody fixing their bodies, nobody fixing their souls." In the images, the actress looks gorgeous in a traditional white ensemble with chikankari details. The outfit is from the shelves of ace designer Manish Malhotra. In the caption, she wrote, "It's the last one for me...". Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section, hailing her message. A fan wrote, "Ethereal beauty both inside and out, love the last post." Another wrote, "Last slide is so true!". "The way you are posting such meaningful content is highly appreciable," commented another fan. While a worried fan wrote, "Who hurt who you?? Tell us".

Here's what Deepika Padukone posted:

Take a look at the fans' comments:



In July, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their runway debut for fashion designer Manish Malhotra's show Mijwan Couture Fashion Show 2022. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Deepika dropped heart emoticons as a caption.

Here have a look:

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram handle. Check out the post below:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan. Next, she will be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Nag Ashwin's Project K, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Disha Patani, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Atlee's Jawan in a cameo appearance. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead.