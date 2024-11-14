A Look At Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Happy Moments On 6th Wedding Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The couple are celebrating six years of togetherness. They got married in a dreamy ceremony at Lake Como in Italy. Oh, and, this year the celebration is going to be extra special. After all, they will mark the special day with their little bundle of joy, Dua. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child in September. While we wait to see their first pictures as a family of three, let us take a look at some of ‘DeepVeer's' priceless moments.

1. The Maternity Shoot

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh literally broke the internet with their oh-so-cute maternity shoot.

2. Only love

Deepika Padukone made our hearts skip a beat with this one. Here, the much-in-love couple are smiling ear-to-ear as they pose for the lens. Deepika looks stunning in a black midi dress. Ranveer complements his ladylove by picking an all-white look. Don't miss Deepika's cute hair accessory.

3.Love is in the air

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to give couple goals. And, these pictures are proof.

4. Happy Diwali

They say pictures speak louder than words and these pictures from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Diwali celebration are a testimony to the statement.

5.Ram with his Leela

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story has a RamLeela connection. As Ranveer said, it's the film “the one that changed our lives forever … in more ways than one!” No, we are not crying, you are.

On Koffee With Karan Season 8, Ranveer Singh opened up about their relationship. He said, “There was a famous or infamous reading for Ram Leela at Mr Bhansali's house in Versova. I was supposed to meet him before Deepika's arrival. So I was sitting on the table and the door was on my left. He has these heavy doors and he lives by the seaside. So, these heavy doors open and the gush of wind comes from the sea. There, Deepika enters wearing this white chikankari, hair blowing due to the sea wind just like some sadgi ki moorat. I was like Oh My God."

Happy anniversary, Deepika and Ranveer.