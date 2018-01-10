'Deepika Padukone Is Beautiful, Cameras Love Her,' Says Vishal Bhardwaj "I am looking forward to work with Deepika because I like her body of work," said Vishal Bhardwaj

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Deepika Padukone will work with Vishal Bhardwaj for the first time New Delhi: Highlights Vishal Bhardwaj will direct Deepika in a yet-untitled film 'I am looking forward to work with Deepika,' he said 'I like her body of work,' added the director



This is not the first time Mr Bhardwaj has reviewed Deepika as an actress. Speaking to IANS previously, he described the Padmavat actress as "one the finest actresses" in the country. "She is combination of superstar and good actor. It's a rare combination that a performer is a superstar and at the same time has great acting abilities. Deepika is one of them," he had said.



While Piku co-star Irrfan Khan has a number of Vishal Bhardwaj films on his resume. About working with the Madaari actor, Mr Bhardwaj said: "After a long time, I am doing a full-fledged film with Irrfan as a main protagonist. After Maqbool, I worked with him in Saat Khoon Maaf and Haider in which he had small roles. So, I am really excited that I am getting an opportunity to work with Irrfan in full-fledged film," he said.



Soon after the movie was announced, speculation were rife that the movie is based on journalist S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai and that Deepika will play mafia queen Rahima Khan, who is also known as Sapna Didi. But a statement from the makers put things straight: "T-Series, KriArj Entertainment and Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures clarify that their next production is untitled and fictional, starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan."



How excited are you about Deepika and Irrfan sharing the screen again? Tell us in the comments section below.



(With IANS inputs)





Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan will soon be directed in a yet-untitled film by Vishal Bhardwaj , who has everything nice to say about the 32-year-old actress. Mr Bhardwaj told IANS that he's already a fan of the actress' acting and can't wait to start the project, especially when he had already written it two years ago. "I wrote the script of that film one to two years ago, but now I am directing it. So I am looking forward to work with Deepika because I like her body of work," IANS quoted the filmmaker as saying. "She is a beautiful actress and I feel the camera loves her," he added, reported IANS. Deepika and Irrfan's new film was previously announced to be directed by Honey Trehan but Vishal Bhardwaj will now be helming the movie, reported IANS.This is not the first time Mr Bhardwaj has reviewed Deepika as an actress. Speaking to IANS previously, he described theactress as "one the finest actresses" in the country. "She is combination of superstar and good actor. It's a rare combination that a performer is a superstar and at the same time has great acting abilities. Deepika is one of them," he had said.While this will be Deepika's first film with the director , herco-star Irrfan Khan has a number of Vishal Bhardwaj films on his resume. About working with theactor, Mr Bhardwaj said: "After a long time, I am doing a full-fledged film with Irrfan as a main protagonist. After, I worked with him inandin which he had small roles. So, I am really excited that I am getting an opportunity to work with Irrfan in full-fledged film," he said.Soon after the movie was announced, speculation were rife that the movie is based on journalist S Hussain Zaidi's bookand that Deepika will play mafia queen Rahima Khan, who is also known as Sapna Didi. But a statement from the makers put things straight: "T-Series, KriArj Entertainment and Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures clarify that their next production is untitled and fictional, starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan." How excited are you about Deepika and Irrfan sharing the screen again? Tell us in the comments section below.(With IANS inputs)