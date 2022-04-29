Deepika Padukone, Holidaying In Venice With Family, Shares Postcard-Worthy Pics

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, who attended the 59th Venice Biennale last week, managed to scoop some time out of her busy schedule there and explored Venice along with sister Anisha and mom Ujjala Padukone. The actress shared picture-perfect moments from the holiday. During her vacation, Deepika made the best use of her cheat days and she shared a picture of a burger and fries and some ice cream. She captioned the post: "Venice Photo Dump." In the comments section of her post, husband Ranveer Singh dropped a heart-eyed emoji, a heart emoji and a sparkle emoji.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post here:

Over the weekend, Deepika Padukone was part of a dinner hosted by French luxury brand Louis Vuitton at the Venice Biennale. The dinner was hosted to celebrate the future renovation of the Galleria Giorgio Franchetti alla Ca' d'Oroevent, and she attended the dinner, dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton. Here are some more shots from Deepika Padukone's Venice diaries:

The actress' next stop will be the French Riviera, where she will attend the Cannes Film Festival as a jury member.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar. Thee film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseerudddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The actress has a super busy schedule ahead. She will co-star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Pathan with SRK in the line-up and she will also feature with Prabhas in a film.