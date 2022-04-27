Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Is On This Year's Jury. This Is Not A Drill

Deepika Padukone is a part of Cannes 2022 jury. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone will be at the Cannes Film Festival next month not as a L'Oreal ambassador but a member of the jury. The jury for the 75th edition of the world's most prestigious film festival was unveiled on Tuesday and is headed by French actor Vincent Lindon, who won Best Actor at Cannes in 2015. Joining Deepika on the jury are actresses Rebecca Hall and Noomi Rapace, familiar to mainstream movie buffs for their roles in Iron Man 3 and Sherlock Holmes: Book Of Shadows respectively. Also on the jury are Asghar Farhadi, Jasmine Trinca, Jeff Nichols, Ladj Ly and Joachim Trier. The jury will award the Palme d'Or honours at the closing of the film festival which begins on May 17 and ends on May 28.

Deepika Padukone joins a select group of Indian actors to have served on the Cannes jury - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Nandita Das and Vidya Balan.

Deepika shared this on her Instagram Stories after the unveiling of the Cannes jury:

Deepika Padukone's bio on the Festival de Cannes website describes her as "actress, producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur." Her film credits listed include Piku, Padmaavat and her last release, Gehraiyaan.

Read Deepika Padukone's full bio here: "Indian actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone, is a huge star in her country. With other 30 feature films to her credit, she made her English language film debut as the female lead in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel. She is also the principal of a Ka Productions, the production company behind Chhapaak and '83, in which she also starred, as well as the upcoming film The Intern. Credits include Gehraiyaan and Padmaavat, as well as the award-winning and critically acclaimed film Piku. In 2015, she set up The Live Love Laugh Foundation, whose programs and initiatives aim to destigmatize mental illness and raise awareness about the importance of mental health. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World."



21 films are in competition at the Cannes Film Festival this year, among them David Cronenberg's Crimes Of The Future and Claire Denis' Stars At Noon. The out of competition film screenings include a biggie - Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel Maverick will premiere. So will the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis biopic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has several films in her kitty -Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K.