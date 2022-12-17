Deepika Padukone, En Route Qatar, Said This When A Paparazzo Asked Her To Click Selfies With Messi

Deepika Padukone pictured at the Mumbai airport.

Deepika Padukone, who is expected to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, was pictured at the Mumbai airport. The actress was all smiles. At the airport, a paparazzo asked the actress to take selfies with Lionel Messi in Qatar. "Ma'am Messi ke saath ek photo leke daal do, hum bohot bade fan hain," said a photographer. The actress smiled at first and then added, "Batati hu (will tell)." Deepika Padukone's Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan will also be promoting their film at the FIFA World Cup Final, scheduled to take place in Qatar on December 18 ( more on that later).

See photos of Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan in a post revealed that he will be watching the match between Argentina and France in a studio with Wayne Rooney. "Field par Messi aur Mbappe... Studio mein Wayne Rooney aur main (Messi and Mbappe on the field and Wayne Rooney and I in the studio) Pathaan 18 December ki shaam hogi shaandaar (18 December evening will be awesome) Dekhiye FIFA World Cup Final mere saath (watch the finale of FIFA World Cup) with me) LIVE on Jio Cinema and Sports 18," he captioned the post.

Field par Messi aur Mbappe... studio mein @WayneRooney aur main... #Pathaan!



18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar!

Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE on @JioCinema & @Sports18pic.twitter.com/KP8dANSOra — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 15, 2022

Coming back to the actress, Deepika, who made her international debut opposite Vin Diesel in 2017's xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, will play the lead in a project being developed by STXFilms. The actress was last seen in Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseerudddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Other than that, Deepika Padukone will co-star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also hasPathan with SRK in the line-up. She will also co-star with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in a project. The actress recently made a cameo appearance in the song Current Laga Re, alongside husband Ranveer Singh in his upcoming film Cirkus. She will also be Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, the filmmaker announced recently.