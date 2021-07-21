Deepika Padukone Crashes Clubhouse With Her Audio Festival 'Care Package'

Deepika Padukone shard this photo. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Invite-only social media app Clubhouse blew up on Tuesday evening after Deepika Padukone hosted the first-of-its kind festival titled 'Care Package,' crashing the voice-based social network for a while. Unsurprising - as one Clubhouse user tweeted, you know a superstar has arrived "when servers fail." Clubhouse reportedly crashed when there were 8,000 concurrent users listening to 'Care Package,' which consisted of conversations from leaders around the world on the importance of self-care. Deepika Padukone, who has battled depression and runs a foundation for mental health, "curated a package full of conversations and performances" by Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davison, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, influencers Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia, head of international at Clubhouse Aarthi Ramamurthy, multidisciplinary artist and entrepreneur Raghava KK, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz Sriram Krishnan and The Artidote.

As part of 'Care Package,' Deepika Padukone talked about figuring out the "purpose" of her life every morning, what "motivates" her every day, how she practices "being mindful and being present," how she separates her professional life from her personal life and how life has changed after addressing her own mental health issues.

Several fans of the actress and people who have suffered mental illness joined Clubhouse at 7 pm yesterday and a few moments after Deepika Padukone joined the artists around the world at the festival, the server crashed. The actress broke Clubhouse for a few minutes - because she's Deepika Padukone.

Several tweets by users who attended the festival showed how Clubhouse went on a break after Deepika Padukone arrived. "Less than 5 minutes of Deepika Padukone on Clubhouse, and servers are already struggling," wrote a user while another tweeted: "Wow, Deepika joined clubhouse and the server crashed from how packed it was. Congrats to everyone who made it in, I couldn't even get passed the registration."

A tweet from another user read: "You know a superstar is here when the servers fail and the room is jam-packed with more than 3k users. It's such a progressive and important discussion about mental health on Clubhouse." The user also quoted what Deepika said about her mental health during the festival: "'More than external factors, it's about the journey I am on right now. What triggered that? I don't know. I feel like today I wake up every morning thinking what is my purpose? That's what motivates me every day. I'm beginning to go inside.' - Deepika Padukone."

"Deepika Padukone make clubhouse hang for bit, great session on mental health 'care'," read a tweet. A user wrote: "Clubhouse is crashing! The queen is here!" while another tweeted: "Deepika Padukone broke Clubhouse. It talks so much about India as a market and why every disruption can be easily disrupted here."

Deepika Padukone broke Clubhouse

On Tuesday morning, Deepika Padukone announced the first-ever audio festival on Clubhouse with this post: "I'm super excited to launch 'Care Package' - an audio-first festival that cares! This package, curated by me, is a box full of conversations and performances from thought leaders around the world that prioritise 'care'. Join me today, July 20, from 7 pm-8.30 pm IST on Clubhouse!"

Deepika Padukone has shared many posts on her social media profile, trying to normalise conversation around mental health. Speaking to NDTV in 2015, the actress revealed that she had been diagnosed with depression the year before and had sought help for it. She said: "I woke up one morning just feeling empty you know like this pitt-ish feeling in my stomach that I was telling them that I get this pittish feeling in my stomach. I woke up like feeling directionless, I didn't know where to go, I didn't know what to do and I had these bouts of feeling so low that I would just start crying at the drop of the hat."