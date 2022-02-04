Deepika Padukone And Victoria Beckham Are Busy Fangirling Over Each Other

Deepika Padukone in Victoria Beckham's collection. (courtesy victoriabeckham)

Victoria Beckham and Deepika Padukone's journeys have been somewhat similar in a way. One used to be a Spice Girls band member and now runs one of the most popular design labels in the world. The other, started out as a National level badminton player and is now a Bollywood superstar. You know who is who. Deepika Padukone, for the promotions of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, decided to wear a piece from Victoria Beckham's collection and not just any outfit - it is one of her favourites. Victoria Beckham shared a post dedicated to Deepika, dressed in a white outfit and she wrote in her caption. "Beautiful Deepika Padukone in one of my favourite VBPSS22 looks."

Take a look at Victoria Beckham's post here:

Victoria Beckham and Deepika Padukone often trend for their Instagram exchanges. The designer often drops heart emojis on the actress' posts. That's not it, back in 2019, Deepika Padukone loved the former Spice Girl's holiday outfit so much that she placed an order for it on Instagram. She left this comment on the post: "I want this dress! In both the colors you wore them in."

The outfit we are talking about, is this:

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone has a busy schedule ahead, with several releases lined-up. The actress awaits the release of Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has a film with Prabhas.

The actress was last seen in the sports film 83, in which her husband Ranveer Singh plays the role of cricketing legend Kapil Dev. She also produced the film. She will co-star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan.