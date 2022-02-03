Candid Pics Of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Other Gehraiyaan Stars From The Film's Set

Deepika Padukone with Siddhant Chaturvedi. (courtesy shakunbatra)

Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra dug out some of his "favourite moments" from the film's shoot and shared them on his Instagram stories on Thursday. "Was going through my phone... Found some of my favourite moments from the shoot... Time for you to share yours," he wrote tagging the film's cast. One of the picture features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi at their canid best. Another one is a picture of Deepika digging into a dessert. Her expression is priceless. There's another picture-perfect moment featuring Deepika, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. In another shot, Deepika and Dhairya can be seen happily posing for the camera.

The film Gehraiyaan boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor. It showcases the complicated stories that brew after Alisha (Deepika Padukone) and her cousin Tia (Ananya Panday)'s fiance Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi) fall for each other. Dhairya Karwa features as Alisha's partner.

Gehraiyaan has been directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production. The filming of Shakun Batra's film began in 2020. The stars were frequently spotted traveling to and from Alibaug for the film's shoot - they were also in Goa for the film's shooting schedule. The film has been shot in Goa, Mumbai and Alibaug. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. It will clash with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do, which will have a theatrical release.