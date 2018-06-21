Dear Tiger Shroff, The Comments On Your International Yoga Day Post Need A Cold Shower

Do you know who gets over 2 lakh likes in an hour on Instagram? Ans: Tiger Shroff. The actor shared a "mind blowing" picture of himself (of course, showing his well-chilled bid) posing on International Yoga Day and captioned it: "No that's not a yoga pose but it's relaxing and it should be #internationalyogaday." Such swagger, Tiger Shroff. Tiger Shroff's pic is an instant hit with his Instafan of over 9.3 million followers. Several Instagram users were at a loss for words and user emoticons - ranging from heart-eyed to drooling and even flames - to describe their emotions. "Hey man you should try for Hollywood....really," read one comment while another Instagram user added: "Somebody needs to jump into the water behind you." (True that.)
Highlights
- The Internet's drooling over Tiger Shroff's picture
- It had over 2 lakh likes in an hour
- Tiger Shroff's caption has as much swagger as he has in the picture
Check out Tiger Shroff's International Yoga Day post here:
CommentsTiger Shroff is currently filming Student Of The Year 2 in Mumbai and this picture appears to have been taken on one of his previous trips. Tiger Shroff plays the lead role in Student Of The Year 2, co-starring newcomers Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The trio completed the first schedule of the film in Dehradun and Mussourie and they are now in Mumbai.
These pictures are from the sets of Student Of The Year 2, taken a few days ago:
Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 2, which worked phenomenally at the ticket window. After Student Of The Year 2, Tiger Shroff will start prepping for the Indian adaptation of Rambo (at least, physique-wise he's prepared).