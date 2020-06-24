'Dear Stress, Goodbye': Hina Khan Gets A Haircut, Posts Pics Of Her 'New Look'

Hina Khan shared this photo (courtesy realhinakhan)

Actress Hina Khan sports a "new look" now, courtesy a haircut session. Hina Khan, who now has shorter hair, got a DIY photoshoot done at home and shared an album full of photos on Instagram. Hina Khan revealed it in one of the hashtags that her "chopping off" a few inches is a result of the "quarantine effect." It appears that longer hair was a source of "stress" and "tension" for the 32-year-old actress, who captioned her photos this way: "Surprise. Dear stress, Goodbye. Chopped some tension off." Tagging what appears to be her manager and her hairstylist, Hina Khan wrote: "Please don't kill me."

Hina Khan's new look with hair styled in a bob cut is super cute, no?

Here's the look Hina Khan sported until her recent haircut venture:

Hina Khan, who is a known fitness enthusiast, often features in headlines for her motivational work-out posts. During the lockdown, Hina Khan trended a great deal for her cheat-sheet videos to stay safe during the coronavirus lockdown. She also made the Internet crack up with videos of her doing cleaning duties and mopping the floor. Here are some of them.

Hina Khan shot to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a part of the renewed version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was last seen in web-series Damaged 2.