Hina Khan Lights Up Instagram With Sun-Kissed Pics

TV actress Hina Khan just made our Tuesday better. The 32-year-old actress shared multiple sun-kissed pictures of herself on her Instagram profile and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the pictures, Hina, dressed in a yellow crop top and a pair of jeans, can be seen smiling with all her heart. Sharing the pictures, Hina gave her fans a dose of motivation and wrote, "You will never have this day again. So, make it count." She also added a sunflower emoji to her post. Take a look:

Within minutes, Hina Khan's pictures were flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to the pictures, Rashami Desai wrote, "consequently," and added a kiss emoticon.

Hina Khan's Instagram is a mood. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress keeps treating her Instafam to drool-worthy pictures. On Monday, Hina shared a picture of herself looking out of her window and wrote, "Don't look at the walls, look out of the window.. There's a world out there."

A few days ago, Hina Khan shared this picture on her Instagram profile and wrote about "hope" and "ideas." "When the hope is ripe and desires are sowed. I am always fresh. Fresh of ideas and this freshness is worth a share," Hina captioned the picture. Take a look:

Hina Khan is best-known for portraying the role of Akshara in Star Plus' soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also starred in various TV reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina was last seen in the web-series Damaged 2.