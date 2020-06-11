Dear Beach, Kim Sharma 'Thinks About You A Lot'

Kim Sharma shared this image. (Image courtesy: kimsharmaofficial)

Kim Sharma spoke for almost everyone when she wrote, "Dear beach, I think about you a lot and waiting to be with you again real soon," in her latest Instagram post. Making the best use of throwback Thursday, Kim Sharma posted a picture of herself from (no points for guessing) a beach destination. The 40-year-old actress might not have revealed when or where the picture was taken but she looks absolutely stunning in the picture. In the photograph, Kim can be seen dressed in swimwear with leopard print. The comments section on Kim's post was replete with fire emojis.

Take a look at Kim Sharma's post here:

The actress recently shared a "Tuesday motivation" post and wrote: "I helped our gardener plant this chikoo tree 25 years ago. She's so lovely and shady and generous. So much sweet fruit every year in abundance. My lovely unconditional tree is my Tuesday motivation."

During the lockdown, Kim entertained her Instafam by sharing pictures from her home. Sharing her weekend chores post earlier, Kim Sharma wrote: "Your OCD shows no signs of being worn down... I think I'm going to need to rest after quarantine."

Kim Sharma stepped into Bollywood with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Preeti Jhangiani and Shamita Shetty. Kim has also been a part of films like Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai among others.