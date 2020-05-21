Kim Sharma Has Been 'Keeping It Sharp' Since 1983. See Throwback Pic

Kim Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kimsharmaofficial)

Did you see Kim Sharma's latest Instagram post? It's too adorable! The actress was feeling nostalgic on Thursday so she made a trip down memory lane and shared a really cute photograph of herself from the time when she was a pint-sized girl. In the picture, little Kim can be seen wearing a frock and a cute pair of shoes. It wouldn't be wrong to say that her tiny ponytails and her expression made her fans go aww. Sharing the photo, Kim revealed it was clicked in 1983 and wrote: "Keeping it sharp since forever. #tbt 1983." Check out the photo here:

Kim Sharma often occupies spots on the list of trends for posting rare throwback pictures of herself. Remember the one that featured Kim and her Mohabbatein co-star Preeti Jhangiani chilling in Bangkok? Sharing the photo, Kim made a reference to the coronavirus outbreak and wrote: "Throwback to a night in Bangkok, when we were young and carefree and 'corona' meant a fancy beer." Take a look:

Our favourite is still the one, in which tiny Kim could be seen posing with her mom and dad, who could be seen holding her in his arms. Check it out:

On the work front, Kim Sharma made her debut with Mohabbatein and went on to feature in several films such as Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Tom, Dick And Harry, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar and Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav. She was last seen in Sushmita Sen's Zindaggi Rocks, which released in 2006. Kim Sharma also made a special appearance in SS Rajamouli's Magadheera.