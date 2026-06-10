Ex-Superman Star Dean Cain Faces Backlash Over Comment About Milly Alcock

Dean Cain has come under heavy criticism after reacting to social media posts that mocked the appearance of actress Milly Alcock, who is set to play Supergirl in the upcoming DC film. The controversy began when a social media user discussed her appearance in the film and another compared her to a television character, Chaka, from the 1970s series Land of the Lost.

Things escalated when Cain, who played Man of Steel in the 1990s television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, responded to the comparisons and admitted that it made him laugh.

His reaction garnered intense backlash from many, who argued that it was inappropriate to joke about an actor's looks.

The controversy started when a social media user shared artwork of Milly Alcock as Supergirl and questioned “Wait, if Supergirl's skin is bulletproof, how does she have ear piercings?” Another user then posted a photo of Alcock alongside Chaka, while asking, “Why does she look like this guy?”

Others accused him of supporting jokes about Alcock's appearance.

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A user wrote, “You were made fun of as a kid being mixed race yet you laugh at a young girl who is carrying Supergirl in a franchise you were once a part of? You should be thrilled. Jealous much?”

Another shared, “Just like everyone laughed at how terrible you was as Superman.”

“You were a Superman actor who also faced the same kind of problems she had. So the fact you're acting and engaging with this behaviour against your own is disgusting,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “This is why no one includes you when we talk about past Supermen. You ain't him.”

Another mentioned, “You are a disgrace.”

One more added, “Because you are shallow and cruel.”

Dean Cain played Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, which followed the hero's early story and his relationship with Lois Lane.

After the success of the Supergirl television series, which focused on Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El and her adventures protecting National City, a new movie starring Milly Alcock is scheduled to be released on June 26.