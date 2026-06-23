Superman Actor David Corenswet Confronts Photographer Who Touched Milly Alcock’s Back Without Permission On Red Carpet

Supergirl, the first spin-off from the latest reboot of Superman, has kept fans on their toes. The film will see Milly Alcock playing Clark Kent's equally superpowered cousin.

Days before the film's release, the cast of the DC Universe movie gathered for the premiere of the upcoming movie. At the red carpet of the event in New York City, David Corenswet turned into a ‘real life' Superman for Milly Alcock.

The actor, who plays Clark Kent (Superman) in James Gunn's film, defended the actress from the shutterbugs present at the time.

In video footage circulating on social media, a photographer reached out and touched Alcock's back as she chatted with Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan.

When Corenswet saw this happening, he put himself between the actress and the line of media and approached the snapper.

David confronted the photographer for touching Milly's back without permission, seemingly telling him to back off.

Shortly afterwards, he joins Milly along with Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, who play Lois Lane and Lex Luthor respectively.

How Social Media Users Reacted

The clip went immensely viral online in no time. Responding to the moment online, fans of the superhero franchise couldn't stop but praise the 32-year-old for defending Alcock.

“Superman protecting his cousin like usual,” an X user wrote.

Another said, “I've always known David to be such a stand up guy long before his superman era.”

“A big respect for David for stepping up like that. Photographers need to keep their hands to themselves,” posted a user.

“Wow, that was a close call. Phew, if not for Superman's quick thinking and flash speed, another man's hand might have lightly touched a woman's back. Thank Gawd for strong men using their strength for good and not Eeeevil,” read a comment.

An individual stated, “I don't think there was any malice intended behind that but he definitely shouldn't be doing that.”

What We Know About Supergirl?

The upcoming film sees David return as the Man of Steel, while Milly Alcock leads the action as Supergirl, Kara Zor-El.

A synopsis for the films reads, “Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, joins forces with an unlikely companion on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice when an unexpected adversary strikes too close to home.”

The trailer further reveals her beloved dog Krypto, who became a fan favorite in Gunn's first Superman film, is in dire trouble. Mark your calendars! Supergirl is all set to hit theaters on Friday, June 26.