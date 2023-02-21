Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards: Alia-Rekha, Vidya, Shriya Came, Posed, Conquered The Red Carpet

How celebs lit up the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards in Mumbai

Alia-Rekha, Shriya Saran, Vidya Balan on the red carpet.

New Delhi:

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards red carpet was dazzling with stars last night. Alia Bhatt and film veteran Rekha happily posed together in ivory sarees at the event. Vidya Balan ditched her staple red carpet pick (read sarees) and she opted for an embroidered emerald lehenga, which she accentuated with a statement necklace and minimal make-up. Shriya Saran was dreamy in a blue number. She happily posed for the shutterbugs. See photos from the red carpet here:

Alia Bhatt and Rekha on the red carpet

Vidya Balan on the red carpet.

Shriya Saran on the red carpet.

TV star Tejasswi Prakash looked pretty as ever in a beige saree, while Rashami Desai made a floral splash in a printed saree.

Tejasswi Prakash on the red carpet.

Rashami Desai on the red carpet.

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly was all smiles at the event.

Rupali Ganguly on the red carpet.

Another star to show up in a saree was Isha Koppikar, who wore a black and gold ensemble to the event.

Isha Koppikar on the red carpet.

Varun Dhawan and Anupam Kher pictured together on the red carpet.

Varun Dhawan and Anupam Kher on the red carpet.

Dulquer Salmaan and Kantara director and actor Rishab Shetty also attended the event. Rishab Shetty won the Most Promising Actor award.

Dulquer Salmaan on the red carpet.

Rishab Shetty on the red carpet.

Barkha Singh was also clicked at the event.

Barkha Singh on the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress Award at the film fest. She also collected the trophy for her husband Ranbir Kapoor, who was MIA at the event. He was awarded the Best Actor prize for Brahmastra. Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files was awarded the Best Film. The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher received the award for Most Versatile Actor Of The Year. Varun Dhawan won Best Actor (Critics) for Bhediya. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry was won by Rekha.

.