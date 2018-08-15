Dad Mahesh Babu To Sitara And Gautham's Rescue After Mom Namrata Shirodkar Says 'No'

Mahesh Babu with his kids Sitara and Gautham. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Namrata Shirodkar latest Instagram post is kinda Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. When mom says 'no' kids turn to their dad to negotiate. On Wednesday, Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture of her six-year-old daughter Sitara and 11-year-old son Gautham Ghattamaneni engaged in a conversation with their father Mahesh Babu and captioned it: "Striking deals with the dad!! As mom said, 'NO'." Mahesh Babu and family it appears were at the Delhi airport en route an undisclosed location when the deal took place. Namrata Shirodkar also didn't update if her kids were successful in 'striking the deal' with their dad.

Take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's post here:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar took their kids to Paris for vacation in June after the release of Bharat Ane Nenu, which fared well at the box office. Mahesh Babu recently launched his new project Maharshi co-starring Pooja Hegde. Maharshi will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The actor also celebrated his birthday (August 9) with his family in Goa.

Sitara along with her friend Aadya unveiled the logo of Mahesh Babu's film earlier this month:

#SSMB25 A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Aug 4, 2018 at 7:06am PDT

And here's the first poster of Maharshi:

Namrata Shirodkar also shared pictures of Mahesh Babu on the film sets with actor Vennela Kishore, whom it seems little Sitara adores. Namrata also shared pictures of Mahesh Babu and Koratala Siva (director of Bharat Ane Nenu) in discussion and she captioned it: "The boys are back." It appears Koratala Siva is involved in Mahesh Babu's new project too. Earlier Koratala Siva stepped in as the writer of Vamshi Paidipally-directed Munna (2007) and Brindavanam (2010).

