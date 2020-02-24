Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar: What The Photographer Said About Kiara Advani's Leaf Shot Being 'Plagiarised'

Kiara Advani shared this image. (Image courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani )

Kiara Advani's leaf shot for Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar is trending yet again (almost a week after its release) and not for the right reasons. A section of the Internet recently pointed out that Kiara Advani's shot is quite similar to a photo shoot done by Marie Barsch and that it is "plagiarised." However, Dabboo Ratnani brushed away the allegations and revealed in his latest Instagram post that he "plagiarised" his own work. On Sunday, the 48-year-old photographer shared a throwback picture of a photo shoot done by him in 2002, in which Tabu can be seen posing behind foliage. "If I can definitely repeat my own concept and if at all that doesn't go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising my own self," read an excerpt from Dabboo Ratnani's post.

Sharing the post on his Instagram post, Dabboo wrote: "Beautiful Tabu for Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2002. This timeless and mesmerising shot of Tabu was taken in the year 2001 and it featured in my calendar in the year 2002. There's been a little noise about Kiara Advani 's breathtaking 2020 calendar shot with leaf! Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept and if at all that doesn't go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising my own self." He signed off the post saying, "Huge Thanks to my friends who trust me. That's all that matters."

Dabboo Ratnani launched his annual calendar last week. The calendar features some Bollywood's A-listers from the Bachchans to Anushka Sharma. The calendar also featured Vidya Balan, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday among others.