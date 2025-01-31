<i>Dabba Cartel</i> Official Teaser: Shabana Azmi And The Gang Ready For The Service

The official teaser of the Netflix original Dabba Cartel is unveiled on Friday. The teaser is replete with high-intense drama, secrets and lies. The seemingly innocent looking middle-class women from different walks of life engage in a trade of dabba service (a popular tiffin service in Mumbai).

But the dabbas have something more in store than what meets the eye. The gang, led by Shabana Azmi, run a drug cartel. The women must have their own shares of personal histories to be a part of this unholy nexus.

In glimpses and flashes, the teaser treats viewers to a roller-coaster run where only two things matter - profit and loss. Shabana Azmi sets the guidelines of the trade in clear terms.

Now the question is, how far these women will go for the sake of trade?

Take a look at the teaser here:

Dabba Cartel boasts of a stellar cast across industries. Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Lilette Dubey, Anjali Anand from Hindi, Sai Tamhankar from Marathi, Shalini Pandey from Telugu, Jisshu Sengupta from Bengali, Jyotika from Tamil and Nimisha Sajayan from Malayalam. The promo also featureed a Malayalam rap song, Kali Mari by Nomadic Voice, Melvin, in the background.

About the series, the team said in a statement: "As our first collaboration with Netflix, we're excited to unveil Dabba Cartel, a riveting tale that propels five ordinary women from their routine existence in a quiet colony of Thane, into the murky, unpredictable life of the underworld.

"As the creators, our excitement is two-fold bringing this series to a global platform like Netflix. We are certain that Dabba Cartel will captivate, surprise and keep you hooked throughout. So, join us on this journey of suspense secrets and unexpected alliances."

Directed by Hitesh Batia, Dabba Cartel has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani's Excel Entertainment. The crime drama has been created by Shibani Akhtar, Gaurav Kapur, Akanksha Seda and Vishnu Menon.

The show will stream from Februray 28.