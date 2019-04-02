Dabangg 3 New Pic: That's All We Get From Salman Khan For Now

Salman Khan Instagrammed this photo (courtesy beingsalmankhan)

Highlights Salman Khan shared a pic of himself from the sets of 'Dabangg 3' Salman is shooting 'Dabangg 3' in Indore 'Dabangg 3' went on floors on Monday

Salman Khan teased us with a new picture from the sets of his new film Dabangg 3 and we can't complain. The 53-year-old actor shared a silhouetted photo of himself, in which he appears to be dressed as the notorious cop Chulbul Panday from the sets of the film in Indore. "Shooting for Dabangg 3 on the beautiful ghats of Narmada," he captioned the photo from the second day of the film's schedule. The shooting of Dabangg 3 kicked off on Monday and was notified by Salman Khan with a photo of himself and director Prabhu Deva, who has taken over from Arbaaz Khan (who helmed the second film).

Check out Salman Khan's new post from the sets of Dabangg 3.

Meanwhile, videos and photos of Salman Khan shooting in and around Indore have been curated by fan-clubs and are being shared on social media.

Salman Khan played hide-and-seek with fans with his Day 1 post but the placement of his sunglasses in signature Chulbul Panday style was enough to send fans into a tizzy.

Arbaaz Khan, who is expected to reprise his role as Makkhi in the third edition, is also the producer of the film. He shared this video of the Khan brothers landing Indore and explaining why shooting Dabangg 3 in Indore is special for them.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha will return as Chulbul Panday's wife Rajjo in Dabangg 3 and is yet to join the sets of the film. On Salman Khan's Instagram, she had written: "See you soon." Dabangg 3 will reportedly release in December this year, when it may clash with Brahmastra.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.