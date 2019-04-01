Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Goes On Floors Today With Director Prabhu Deva

Salman Khan in a still from Dabangg 2. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Prabhu Deva first directed Salman Khan in Wanted Wanted released to tumultuous box office response in 2009 Salman Khan is awaiting the release of Bharat

Salman Khan will reunite with director Prabhu Deva, 10 years after they made blockbuster Wanted, for the third film in the Dabangg film series, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Prabhu Deva, who has a knack for making robust action movies (Rowdy Rathore and R... Rajkumar), will begin filming Dabangg 3 today. Salman Khan shared a video of himself and Arbaaz Khan from Indore and captioned the post on Twitter: "Back in our birthplace for Dabangg 3 shoot." Dabangg 3, like the previous two films, will be produced by Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan.

Taran Adarsh had tweeted: "Big news... Salman Khan and director Prabhu Deva reunite after Wanted, after 10 years... The third instalment in the Dabangg film series is ready to take off... Dabangg 3 shoot begins on 1 April 2019... Chulbul Pandey is back."

Here's Taran Adarsh's post:

BIGGG NEWS... Salman Khan - director Prabhu Dheva reunite after #Wanted, after 10 years... The third instalment in #Dabangg film series is ready to take off... #Dabangg3 shoot begins tomorrow [1 April 2019]... Chulbul Pandey is back! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2019

Wanted, which released in 2009, was a game changer for Salman Khan, who had delivered a string of flop films in 2008 (God Tussi Great Ho, Heroes and Yuvvraaj). Prabhu Deva's Wanted was also Salman Khan's first Eid blockbuster, which later became a pattern for the actor.

Salman Khan was last seen in Race 3, which collected a decent sum at the box office but lacked the box office boom of his previous films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Bajangi Bhaijaan.

As of now, Salman Khan is awaiting the release of Bharat, co-starring Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Tabu. The film releases on Eid this year. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Atul Agnihotri.

After Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will start filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Inshallah with Alia Bhatt. He has also signed up for the remake of 2015 Korean film Veteran, also produced by Atul Agnihotri.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.