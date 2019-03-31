Salman Khan Promises To Help Out Saroj Khan After No New Offer From Bollywood

Saroj Khan has worked in several Salman Khan films (courtesy sarojkhanofficial)

Superstar Salman Khan recently met veteran choreographer Saroj Khan after learning that she's out of work in Bollywood, reported mid-day. Speaking to the publication, Saroj Khan said that the 53-year-old actor "promised" to work with her after she said Bollywood has no new offers for her and that she's merely conducting dance classes as of now. "When we met, Salman asked me what I was doing nowadays. So I told him honestly that I don't have any work [film offers], and that I am teaching Indian classical dance to young actresses. Upon hearing that, he said, 'Now, you will work with me'. I know he is a man of his word, so he will keep his promise," mid-day quoted Saroj Khan as saying.

Saroj Khan reportedly met Salman Khan on Thursday. On an unverified Instagram profile, which appears to be that of Saroj Khan's, a photo of the duo was shared recently with the caption: "It was a pleasure meeting you after so long Salman Khan! God bless you always my darling!" Saroj Khan and Salman Khan reportedly had a difference of opinion while filming Andaz Apna Apna in the Nineties but repaired severed ties sometime in 2018.

Saroj Khan may not have been signed up for any new project but she made a comeback with Manikarnika this year and has also choreographed a song featuring Madhuri Dixit in the upcoming Kalank.

Saroj Khan won her first National Award for choreographing the song Dola Re from Devdas, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit and. In a career spanning three decades, Saroj Khan has worked with stars ranging from Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta, Kajol to Sridevi, Madhuri, Govinda and others. She has also judged dance reality shows Nach Baliye 5 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

